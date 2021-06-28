News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SL cricketers face inquiry for bio-bubble breach in England

SL cricketers face inquiry for bio-bubble breach in England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 28, 2021 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Niroshan Dickwella

IMAGE: Niroshan Dickwella (in picture) and Kusal Mendis were seen roaming the streets in Durham on Sunday after the final T20 international against England. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Sri Lanka Cricket has launched an inquiry against Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis for allegedly breaching the bio-bubble during the ongoing tour of England after a purported video of them on a night out went viral on social media.

 

The two were seen roaming the streets in Durham after the final T20 international against England on Sunday night, which Sri Lanka lost. Both the players were a part of the playing XI in the match with Sri Lanka lost by massive 89 runs.

SLC will investigate whether they breached the bio-bubble by going out.

Reacting to the video, which was posted by a Sri Lankan fan, SLC chief Shammi Silva said, "an investigation is underway as they have breached the (code of) conduct."

Sri Lanka went down 0-3 in the T20 series that ended on Sunday. This was the island nation's fifth straight series loss in T20 internationals since October 2020.

The defeat led to former greats such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Thilakaratne and Tillekaratne Dilshan expressing dismay at the poor performance.

Sri Lanka will play the first of three ODIs with England tomorrow at Chester le Street.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What playing for India means for SKY
What playing for India means for SKY
Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!
Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
Jet Airways assured of slots by around 30 airports
Jet Airways assured of slots by around 30 airports
Drones: Bleeding India Without War
Drones: Bleeding India Without War
Dr Reddy's launches Covid drug 2-DG @ Rs 990/sachet
Dr Reddy's launches Covid drug 2-DG @ Rs 990/sachet
HC refuses to stay new IT rules on digital news media
HC refuses to stay new IT rules on digital news media

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

We have right to play more Test cricket Southee

We have right to play more Test cricket Southee

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use