Rediff.com  » Cricket » India pick Samson, Chahal for T20 World Cup; Rahul axed

India pick Samson, Chahal for T20 World Cup; Rahul axed

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 30, 2024 15:52 IST
Sanju Samson earned a place in India's T20 World Cup on the back on his superb run with the bat for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

Samson made it as the second wicketkeeper ahead of K L Rahul, who failed to make it to the 15-member squad.

His Royals' team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal also made it back to the Indian team along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

 

Hardik Pandya has been named as the vice-captain, but Shubman Gill has been named in the reserves.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Sanju Samson (w/k), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

REDIFF CRICKET
