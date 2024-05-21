News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Veterans Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream

Veterans Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream

May 21, 2024 21:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his 6th Euro Championshiips

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his 6th Euro Championshiips. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Portugal's 39-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his sixth European Championship and veteran defender Pepe also made the cut as coach Roberto Martinez named his 26-man squad on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who has scored in every Euros since his first appearance in 2004, has netted 14 goals in the finals. He also scored 10 times in European qualifying matches last year.

Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr where he has scored 42 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

 

"Cristiano? It's better to talk about the data. He's a player who's scored 42 goals in 41 games for his club," Martinez said.

"That shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, as well as the quality he has in front of goal, which we really like and need."

However, Ronaldo will not be the oldest member of the squad with Martinez also calling up Porto defender Pepe who turned 41 this year.

Pepe was an integral part of Porto's team this year, making 38 appearances as they reached the Champions League last 16 and finished third in the league behind Sporting and Benfica. They are also in the Cup final.

"Pepe's role in the dressing room is important, the way he represents the national team shirt. I think that during the training camp, football is a constant struggle," Martinez added.

"And it was interesting to see Pepe play two games in March and keep a clean sheet for the 90 minutes he played. His communication, his positioning mean that, when he's fit, he's a very important player."

Nine players from the Premier League have been called up including Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota. Goncalo Inacio is the only Sporting player in the squad.

PORTUGAL'S SQUAD FOR EUROS

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan).

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dutchman Slot named Liverpool's new manager
Dutchman Slot named Liverpool's new manager
'I am obsessed with winning'
'I am obsessed with winning'
What next for Juergen Kloop after Liverpool exit?
What next for Juergen Kloop after Liverpool exit?
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead
India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1: RBI Bulletin
India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1: RBI Bulletin
JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings
JJB took lenient view: Fadnavis on Porsche killings

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance

Nadal back to happy hunting ground for last dance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances