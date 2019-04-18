Delhi Capitals has an edge over Mumbai Indians

April 18, 2019 12:37 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 34 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players rejoice after a win. Photograph: BCCI

8 Number of ducks recorded by Delhi Capitals batsmen in IPL 2019, the most for any side.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have recorded only one duck so far -- the fewest among all teams.

12 Number of matches won by Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians, the most by any team in the IPL.

30%. Mumbai Indians's win percentage in IPL games at Delhi (just three wins out of their 10 games here) -- their worst at any ground where they have played 5 or more matches.

42 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals pace bowlers in IPL 2019, the most for any side.

64 Number of sixes conceded by Mumbai Indians bowlers in IPL 2019 -- the most for any side.

70 Number of wickets Amit Mishra has taken in T20 matches at Feroz Shah Kotla, the most by an Indian bowler on a particular ground.

1,000 Rishabh Pant will complete 1,000 T20 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla if he scores 26 tonight.

Pant will become only the second player to aggregate 1,000 runs at this ground after Virender Sehwag (1,190 runs in 40 T20 matches).