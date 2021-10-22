Deepika-Ranveer Singh to buy IPL team?

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and actresses Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta, expect more Bollywood presence in the Indian Premier League.

The 2022 season of the IPL is set to have 10 teams and if reports are to be believed, Bollywood’s A-list couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shown interest in buying one of the two new teams in the IPL.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh, are likely contenders to own a team in partnership with the legendary English Premier League club Manchester United.

According to Outlook, Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups are no more the favourites to bag the new teams.

Apart from the Adanis and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, the Glazer family, the owners of English Premier League giants Manchester United, have shown interest in the IPL teams and United are being backed by a corporate behemoth in India.

Among those who have picked up bids include Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. A Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also shown interest. Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen.

According to InsideSport almost 17-18 aspirants have bought the tender documents priced at Rs.10 Lacs.

The results of the bids will be declared in Dubai on October 25, a day after the T20 World Cup blockbuster between India vs Pakistan.