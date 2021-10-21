News
Manchester United owners 'interested' in new IPL team: Report

Manchester United owners 'interested' in new IPL team: Report

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 21, 2021 11:13 IST
IMAGE: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, with team owners Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer during a training session on April 15, 2019. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the Indian Premier League could be one of the reasons why BCCI extended the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the two new IPL teams.

 

The ITT to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document was extended till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

"Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now," the source told ANI.

The Glazer family, who own English football giants Manchester United, have reportedly picked up the ITT floated by the BCCI for the new IPL teams through a private equity company, said a report in the Times of India on Thursday.

The BCCI plans to add two teams for the 2022 edition and it is expected that they could be based in Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune.

It has been learnt that major business houses such as Kotak Group, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Birla Group and Adani Group are interested in joining the IPL bandwagon, which is an eight-team affair as of now.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
