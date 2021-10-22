Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates bowling oEngland's Moeen Ali at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, July 20, 2021. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Pakistan players at the T20I World Cup and their T20I records:

Please click on the individual player's name to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Pakistan X CLOSE Babar Azam (captain) Babar Azam (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 61 2204 46.89 130.64 122 1 20 33 231 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 61 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shadab Khan (vice captain) Shadab Khan (vice captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 53 226 15.06 126.96 42 0 0 12 13 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 53 58 7.40 18.67 4/14 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Asif Ali Asif Ali Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 29 344 16.38 123.74 41* 0 0 19 15 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 29 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Fakhar Zaman Fakhar Zaman Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 53 1021 21.72 136.31 91 0 5 34 112 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 53 0 12.00 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Haider Ali Haider Ali Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 15 256 19.69 131.95 66* 0 2 12 22 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 15 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Haris Rauf Haris Rauf Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 23 6 3.00 85.71 6 0 0 1 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 23 28 8.94 16.82 3/29 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Hasan Ali Hasan Ali Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 41 119 17.00 188.88 23 0 0 10 6 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 41 52 8.29 15.71 4/18 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Imad Wasim Imad Wasim Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 52 328 13.12 146.42 47 0 0 8 34 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 52 51 6.40 21.65 5/14 1 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 113 2429 26.40 120.96 99* 0 14 74 241 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 113 60 6.54 20.42 4/10 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Nawaz Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 24 70 11.66 100.00 25* 0 0 3 4 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 24 20 7.06 23.10 2/11 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 43 1065 48.40 129.09 104* 1 8 30 96 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 43 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Wasim Mohammad Wasim Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 4 1 - 33.33 1* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 4 2 10.89 19.00 1/20 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 60 812 28.00 126.67 89* 0 3 15 79 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 60 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shaheen Shah Afridi Shaheen Shah Afridi Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 30 19 19.00 105.55 10* 0 0 1 1 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 30 32 8.17 20.13 3/20 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shoaib Malik Shoaib Malik Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 115 2323 31.39 124.22 75 0 8 61 191 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 115 27 6.97 20.00 2/7 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com