Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates bowling oEngland's Moeen Ali at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, July 20, 2021. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters
Rajneesh Gupta lists the Pakistan players at the T20I World Cup and their T20I records:
Please click on the individual player's name to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team Pakistan
Babar Azam (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|61
|2204
|46.89
|130.64
|122
|1
|20
|33
|231
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|53
|226
|15.06
|126.96
|42
|0
|0
|12
|13
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|53
|58
|7.40
|18.67
|4/14
|1
|0
Asif Ali
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|29
|344
|16.38
|123.74
|41*
|0
|0
|19
|15
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Fakhar Zaman
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|53
|1021
|21.72
|136.31
|91
|0
|5
|34
|112
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|53
|0
|12.00
|-
|-
|0
|0
Haider Ali
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|15
|256
|19.69
|131.95
|66*
|0
|2
|12
|22
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Haris Rauf
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|23
|6
|3.00
|85.71
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|23
|28
|8.94
|16.82
|3/29
|0
|0
Hasan Ali
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|41
|119
|17.00
|188.88
|23
|0
|0
|10
|6
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|41
|52
|8.29
|15.71
|4/18
|1
|0
Imad Wasim
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|52
|328
|13.12
|146.42
|47
|0
|0
|8
|34
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|52
|51
|6.40
|21.65
|5/14
|1
|1
Mohammad Hafeez
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|113
|2429
|26.40
|120.96
|99*
|0
|14
|74
|241
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|113
|60
|6.54
|20.42
|4/10
|1
|0
Mohammad Nawaz
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|24
|70
|11.66
|100.00
|25*
|0
|0
|3
|4
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|24
|20
|7.06
|23.10
|2/11
|0
|0
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|43
|1065
|48.40
|129.09
|104*
|1
|8
|30
|96
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mohammad Wasim
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|4
|1
|-
|33.33
|1*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|4
|2
|10.89
|19.00
|1/20
|0
|0
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|60
|812
|28.00
|126.67
|89*
|0
|3
|15
|79
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|30
|19
|19.00
|105.55
|10*
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|30
|32
|8.17
|20.13
|3/20
|0
|0
Shoaib Malik
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|115
|2323
|31.39
|124.22
|75
|0
|8
|61
|191
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|115
|27
|6.97
|20.00
|2/7
|0
|0
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com