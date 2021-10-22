News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 22, 2021 08:39 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates bowling oEngland's Moeen Ali at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, July 20, 2021. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Pakistan players at the T20I World Cup and their T20I records:

Please click on the individual player's name to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Pakistan
Babar Azam (captain)
Babar Azam (captain)
Babar Azam (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
61 2204 46.89 130.64 122 1 20 33 231
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
61 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Shadab Khan (vice captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
53 226 15.06 126.96 42 0 0 12 13
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
53 58 7.40 18.67 4/14 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Asif Ali
Asif Ali
Asif Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
29 344 16.38 123.74 41* 0 0 19 15
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
29 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
53 1021 21.72 136.31 91 0 5 34 112
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
53 0 12.00 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Haider Ali
Haider Ali
Haider Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
15 256 19.69 131.95 66* 0 2 12 22
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
15 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
23 6 3.00 85.71 6 0 0 1 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
23 28 8.94 16.82 3/29 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
41 119 17.00 188.88 23 0 0 10 6
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
41 52 8.29 15.71 4/18 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
52 328 13.12 146.42 47 0 0 8 34
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
52 51 6.40 21.65 5/14 1 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
113 2429 26.40 120.96 99* 0 14 74 241
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
113 60 6.54 20.42 4/10 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
24 70 11.66 100.00 25* 0 0 3 4
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
24 20 7.06 23.10 2/11 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
43 1065 48.40 129.09 104* 1 8 30 96
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
43 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mohammad Wasim
Mohammad Wasim
Mohammad Wasim
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
4 1 - 33.33 1* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
4 2 10.89 19.00 1/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
60 812 28.00 126.67 89* 0 3 15 79
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
60 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
30 19 19.00 105.55 10* 0 0 1 1
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
30 32 8.17 20.13 3/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
115 2323 31.39 124.22 75 0 8 61 191
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
115 27 6.97 20.00 2/7 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
