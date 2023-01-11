News
Dada Reveals If Rishabh Will Play IPL

Dada Reveals If Rishabh Will Play IPL

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 11, 2023 12:37 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is focused on getting fit ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific car accident on December 30, is currently undergoing post-operative care at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

Pant tore a ligament in his right knee and it may take around four to six months to heal.

 

"Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL," Sourav Ganguly, director of cricket at Delhi Capitals, the team Rishabh captains in the IPL, told Sports Today.

"Rishabh Pant's injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Dada conceded.

According to reports, Pant is focused on getting fit ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India later this year.

