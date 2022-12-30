'Let's all pray for Rishabh Pant's strong recovery'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was hospitalised following a major car crash on Friday. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former and current cricketers along with millions of fans from around the world sent their good wishes for Rishabh Pant, who was hospitalised following a major car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.



"Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. "We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."



"Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you," said batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.



"Praying for Rishabh and wishing for his speedy recovery. Get well soon brother," said Ravindra Jadeja.



"Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery," said Ravichandran Ashwin



"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," NCA chief V V S Laxman said.



"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.



"Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon," said former India coach Anil Kunble.



"Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik karega @RishabhPant17," said team-mate Mohammed Shami.



"Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17. Praying for speedy recovery to #RishabhPant #DriveSafe," tweeted former India cricketer Munaf Patel.



"Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even," said former batter Abhinav Mukund.



"Get well soon #RishabhPant, " said former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.



"Wishing him a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17! Get well soon champ !! #RishabhPant," tweeted former India woman cricketer Reema Malhotra.