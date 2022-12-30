News
Meet the man who saved Rishabh Pant's life

Meet the man who saved Rishabh Pant's life

By Rediff Cricket
December 30, 2022 23:01 IST
Sushil Kumar took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him in a bedsheet and called for an ambulance

IMAGE: Sushil Kumar took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him in a bedsheet and called for an ambulance. Photograph: Kind courtesy VVS Laxman/Twitter

Former India cricketer and current NCA chief VVS Laxman took to his social media handles to give thanks to the man who saved the life of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. 

Pant suffered multiple injuries but is in a stable condition after his car hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

 

'Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji,' Laxman wrote.

Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand, had lost control of the vehicle when he "dozed off".

The car flipped over twice, police added.

India's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement the 25-year-old had suffered cuts to his forehead, torn a ligament in his right knee, and hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe.

He also had abrasion injuries on his back, it said. The reports of CT scan of his brain and spinal cord have returned "normal" as per BCCI officials who are in constant touch with Max Dehradun.

Earlier in the day Laxman was among those wishing for Pant's speedy recovery. "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted.

Ricky Ponting, head coach of Pant's Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, also expressed his concern.

"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.

 

Rediff Cricket
