News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear

Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 07, 2023 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on December 30, 2022. Photograph: PTI

Rishabh Pant, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, has successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital.

 

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI.

The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pant was going home; wanted to surprise his mother'
'Pant was going home; wanted to surprise his mother'
No pothole on road where Pant's car crashed: NHAI
No pothole on road where Pant's car crashed: NHAI
Kapil's sharp take on Rishabh Pant's accident
Kapil's sharp take on Rishabh Pant's accident
Villagers Take Guard Against Terrorists
Villagers Take Guard Against Terrorists
Tribals demand to 'free' Parasnath from Jains
Tribals demand to 'free' Parasnath from Jains
What Tara Is Missing This New Year
What Tara Is Missing This New Year
Bhumi's Year So Far...
Bhumi's Year So Far...

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?

Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?

Pant 'dozed off' while driving: Police

Pant 'dozed off' while driving: Police

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances