Dada inspects Sharjah stadium ahead of IPL

September 15, 2020 17:34 IST

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sourav Ganguly/Instagram

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly visited the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to take stock of the preparations for IPL 2020.

Ganguly was accompanied by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla.

'Famous Sharjah stadium all set to host IPL 2020,' Dada declared on Instagram as he posted pictures of his visit.

Sharjah holds the record for hosting the most number of One-Day Internationals at a single venue -- 218 ODIs.

Ganguly has played 26 ODIs at the venue, scoring 725 runs at an average of 29, with one century and five fifties.

Dada undertook the visit after completing six days in quarantine after his arrival in the UAE.

Sharjah will host 12 IPL 2020 games, with the first match at the venue on September 22 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the IPL begins, but spectators could be permitted in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

IPL 2020 will be played at three venues in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.