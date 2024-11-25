News
Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'

Cummins slams rift rumours: 'We're a tight unit'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2024 16:25 IST
Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins denies dressing room divide. Photograph: ICC/X

Following a crushing loss to India in the first Test at the Optus Stadium, Australian captain Pat Cummins firmly dismissed rumours of a dressing room divide between batters and bowlers.

Speculation arose after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood’s comments during a press conference on Day 3, which some experts interpreted as pointing to internal tensions.

Asked about Australia’s approach after being reduced to 12 for 3 in pursuit of an improbable 534, Hazlewood had remarked, “You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing, trying to get a bit of physio and treatment, and I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test.”

His comments sparked debate among pundits, with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan discussing the possibility of a divide.

 

Gilchrist remarked on Fox Cricket, “That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room. I don’t know if there is. I might be reading too much into that.”

Vaughan added, “I’m staggered by that. Publicly, I’ve never heard an Australian come out and kind of divide the camp into batters and bowlers.”

Cummins, however, was quick to quash the notion of any discord after their loss on Monday, “I don’t know what Joshy said, but no, not at all. There’s plenty of times where the batters have dragged us bowlers out of tight situations, and we’ve done the same. It’s a really tight unit. Probably one of the tightest teams I’ve ever played with,” he stated.

The Australian captain further emphasized the camaraderie within the team, “We really enjoy playing cricket together. We’ve been through a lot over the last few years as a core group. So no problems there. Everyone gets along really well. So all good.”

David Warner, also part of the Fox Cricket panel, came to Hazlewood’s defense, downplaying any suggestion of division. “Those comments probably weren’t warranted, but I don’t think there is a divide,” Warner said.

With attention now shifting to Adelaide, Cummins expressed confidence in his team’s ability to regroup and push forward, reiterating the unity that remains central to Australia’s dressing room culture.

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

