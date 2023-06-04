PICS: Ruturaj ties knot with Utkarsha!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star batter of Chennai Super Kings, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Utkarsha Pawar, in a private ceremony held in Mahabaleshwar on Saturday.

Gaikwad expressed his excitement by posting a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram profile, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!"

Utkarsha Pawar, a 24-year-old professional cricketer hailing from Pune, represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

The occasion was graced by the presence of Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings teammate and Mumbai all-rounder, Shivam Dube, along with his wife Anjum Khan.

The Chennai Super Kings shared a delightful picture on their official Twitter page.