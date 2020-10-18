CSK woes mount as Bravo could be out for two weeks

Source:

'Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could be out for a weeks due to a groin injury. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings' death bowling expert Dwayne Bravo could be "out for a couple of weeks" due to a groin injury, according to head coach Stephen Fleming.

Bravo's inability to bowl the final over cost CSK their IPL game on Saturday as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs with Axar Patel hitting Ravindra Jadeja for three sixes.



"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that's pretty much for what he is in the team for," said Fleming after the five-wicket loss to Delhi, in Sharjah, on Saturday.



"He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks," he added.



Bravo's injury meant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to use left-arm spinner Jadeja to bowl the final over.



"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference."



"Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around."



The CSK head coach said Shikhar Dhawan played well but rued the dropped catches by his team as the experienced opener guided Delhi home with his first IPL hundred.



"Well, we gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives, he was playing well, we had opportunities to take his wicket early but we did not take them.



"He was playing aggressively and he was staying right up there with the required run-rate, if we had got him out, we could have put pressure on their middle-lower order, the game might have been different, dropping three-four catches against him was a bit too many."



He said the team did well to reach 179 for five, thanks to some good hitting towards the end.



"It was difficult early on, the way we played in the back five was promising, some good hitting from us to get there at 180, we if had taken our chances, it would have been a match-winning score but it was not to be," he added.