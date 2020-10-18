Turning Point: Axar Patel's 5-ball 21

October 18, 2020 09:53 IST

IMAGE: Axar Patel's clean hitting stood out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan roared at Sharjah with his maiden IPL hundred (101 off 58 balls) in Delhi Capitals's thrilling five wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

But it was the unassuming Axar Patel who stole the show from the flamboyant opener with his 21 runs off only five deliveries, including three sixes, in the final over against Ravindra Jadeja as Delhi crossed the line with a ball to spare.

Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort would go in vain, but Axar played a cracking cameo to finish off the game in style.

The left-hander's clean hitting stood out. He has done well for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 with the ball and a few cameos with the bat.

In sum, CSK lost this game because of dropped catches. And Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to let Jadeja bowl the final over.

Dwayne Bravo had to leave the field and was not fit enough to make it back. His absence meant Dhoni's options were Karn Sharma and Jadeja. He went with Jadeja's experience. Axar made MSD pay for that choice.

DC now have 14 points from nine games, one more than second-placed Mumbai Indians (12).