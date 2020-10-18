News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star Performer: Dhawan's match winning 101

Star Performer: Dhawan's match winning 101

By LAXMI NEGI
October 18, 2020 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates with Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Shikhar Dhawan found good form and scored a classy century as Delhi Capitals scored a five wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Remarkably, it was Dhawan's maiden century in the Indian Premier League in his 13th season.

Earlier in the evening, after Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, Chennai posted a respectable 180 for Delhi to chase.

Delhi started on a cagey note, losing Prithvi Shaw in the first over. He was soon followed by Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar claiming both wickets.

At the other end, Dhawan took control of the proceedings with a flurry of boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Despite not having any steady partner for the majority of the chase, he kept punishing the CSK blowing attack and his final tally of 101 off 58 balls, included 14 fours and one six.

The knock also came thanks to the blessings of Lady Luck as Dhawan's aggression resulted in several close calls -- three dropped catches and a close run-out situation -- all of which left the CSK bowlers frustrated on the night.

In the end, Delhi cruised to victory with a delivery to spare.

'At the start of the season I was not converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that you take the confidence into the next game. I keep my mindset positive,' Dhawan revealed as he accepted his Man of the Match award.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: De Villiers is RCB's hero yet again!
Star Performer: De Villiers is RCB's hero yet again!
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
PIX: De Villiers fires RCB to thrilling win over Royals
PIX: De Villiers fires RCB to thrilling win over Royals
Star Performer: De Villiers is RCB's hero yet again!
Star Performer: De Villiers is RCB's hero yet again!
Turning Point: Unadkat delivers a Royal flop
Turning Point: Unadkat delivers a Royal flop
Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi
Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi
PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK
PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK

PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK

Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi

Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use