News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi Capitals

Why Bravo did not bowl final over against Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI
October 18, 2020 00:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Bravo was not fit. He went out and did not come back.'

Chennai Super Kings pacer Dwayne Bravo celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Dwayne Bravo celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer in the IPL match, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he had to hand the ball to Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the match-deciding final over against Delhi Capitals as Dwayne Bravo, his preferred option, was not available due to fitness issues.

 

Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and Bravo, who is very effective with his slower deliveries under such crunch situation, was off the field.

Axar Patel smacked three sixes off Jadeja to take the Capitals past the finish line.

"Bravo was not fit. He went out and did not come back. The options were Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and Karn (Sharma). I went with Jaddu," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

The Chennai Super Kings captain admitted that his fielders let the side down.

"Shikhar's wicket was important but we dropped him quite a number of times. If he keeps batting, he will keep the strike rate high. Also, the wicket played better in the second half, but we can't take the credit away from Shikhar," he said.

Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL ton in Delhi Capitals's five-wicket win.

Dhoni said the pitch behaved better when Capitals began the chase.

"There wasn't a lot of dew, but there was just enough to make the pitch better. That makes a big difference: minus 10 when you are batting, and the extra 10 for the team batting second," he said.

Dhoni was also impressed with the way young Sam Curran bowled under pressure in the 19th over. He conceded only four runs, making it as tough as possible for Delhi.

"A positive was Sam's last over. He needs convincing he can execute the wide yorkers. He is not usually confident with that, but today he did well with that. So that is one ball that can be difficult to hit."

Winning skipper Shreyas Iyer had every reason to smile to at the end of the match.

"I was sitting inside and I was pretty nervous. I knew if Shikhar stayed till the end, we would win, but the way Axar came out and hit those sixes, it was brilliant. Whenever we give out dressing room Man of the match awards, he is always there. You see his preparations, they are always on point," said Iyer.

"We know the strengths and weaknesses of our team very well. We enjoy each other's progress. I just told one of my team-mates today that the way Shikhar batted it was mesmerising to see. As a captain, that gives you breathing space that someone can take your team to the end."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
AB is a freak; greatest of all time: RCB coach Katich
AB is a freak; greatest of all time: RCB coach Katich
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
Waugh back on India tour with 'Spirit of Cricket'
Waugh back on India tour with 'Spirit of Cricket'
PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK
PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK
Peace along LAC 'deeply disturbed': Jaishankar
Peace along LAC 'deeply disturbed': Jaishankar
Yogi launches 'Mission Shakti' for women's safety
Yogi launches 'Mission Shakti' for women's safety
Ardren sweeps NZ polls to win 2nd term as PM
Ardren sweeps NZ polls to win 2nd term as PM

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK

PICS: Dhawan dazzles as Delhi Capitals sneak past CSK

PIX: De Villiers fires RCB to thrilling win over Royals

PIX: De Villiers fires RCB to thrilling win over Royals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use