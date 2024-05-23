News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK Pacer's Jab At RCB Backfires

CSK Pacer's Jab At RCB Backfires

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 23, 2024 13:34 IST
Tushar Deshpande

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande ignited a brief social media firestorm with a post seemingly aimed at RCB. Photograph: BCCI
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's impressive six-match winning streak was halted in the IPL 2024 Eliminator by the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande ignited a brief social media firestorm with a post seemingly aimed at RCB.

Deshpande took to Instagram Stories and shared a post created by a CSK fan account featuring an image of the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station. The caption accompanying the image read, 'Nothing just a railway station in Bengaluru!'

Tushar Deshpande

Adding his own tag line, Deshpande wrote, 'CSK fans are built different'.

While Deshpande's intention behind the remark remains unclear, it was interpreted by some as a mocking jab towards RCB after their IPL exit.

This interpretation sparked criticism online, with several fans finding the post disrespectful towards a fellow IPL team and unprofessional for a recognised cricketer.

Deshpande, who finished the season with a commendable bowling performance, deleted the post in the face of the online backlash. He concluded IPL 2024 with 17 wickets at an average of 24.94 and an economy rate of 8.83.

REDIFF CRICKET
