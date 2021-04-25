News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Source: PTI
April 25, 2021 17:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

CSK players

L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran, died here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 80.

Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and a daughter.

He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company for a long period.

He was formerly director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Amid COVID surge, we give people reason to smile'
'Amid COVID surge, we give people reason to smile'
Indians react to Gilly, want IPL
Indians react to Gilly, want IPL
Samson hails Royals bowlers after KKR demolition
Samson hails Royals bowlers after KKR demolition
Oxygen Express to reach Delhi by Monday night
Oxygen Express to reach Delhi by Monday night
Centre hijacked stocks: Cong-ruled states on vaccines
Centre hijacked stocks: Cong-ruled states on vaccines
Maharashtra to give Covid vaccines to all for free
Maharashtra to give Covid vaccines to all for free
IPL Poll: SRH vs DC: Who will win?
IPL Poll: SRH vs DC: Who will win?

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Kohli, ABD and Maxwell urge people to stay home

Kohli, ABD and Maxwell urge people to stay home

'Gill will be the highest run-scorer by end of IPL'

'Gill will be the highest run-scorer by end of IPL'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use