Kohli, ABD and Maxwell urge people to stay home

Last updated on: April 25, 2021 14:09 IST

IMAGE: Volunteers carry a Covid-19 victim from their house for cremation as another COVID-19 patient gest treated inside an ambulance, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist / PTI Photo

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players stepped forward to urge everyone to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

RCB's official Twitter handle posted a video in which the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell can be seen urging people to stay at home and follow all necessary precautions.

The video starts off with a message by Virat Kohli, who says: "Hi, I am Virat Kohli, as a captain I try to lead from the front and help people around. I request all of you to do the same, sanitise your hands, step out only if necessary and wear your masks at all times."

The message is backed up by AB de Villiers, who says: " Hi, it's Ab de Villiers, you cannot wait for a superhero when the going gets tough, you need to be the superhero. With the Covid pandemic, the best way to stay safe is by staying at home. Together, let's survive these tough times."

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell then says that the side is looking to provide entertainment in these tough times but he wants people to stay home and stay safe.

"Our priority right now is to provide you entertainment and hopefully giving you joy. In return, I am just asking to follow all precautions to stay safe and beat COVID," said Maxwell.

India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.