Samson hails Royals bowlers after KKR demolition

April 25, 2021 00:48 IST

IMAGE Rajasthan Royals pacer Chris Morris celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell during the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson couldn’t have asked for a better show from his pacers in the six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

His counterpart Eoin Morgan though rued his team's ordinary batting.

The Royals chased down a modest 134-run target easily for their second win of the season after their pacers restricted KKR to 133 for 9.

Samson played a calculative knock of 42 runs, after Morris picked four wickets, to see the team through.

Talking about Morris’s superb bowling at the 'death', he said: "We could see in Morris's eyes that he wanted the competition to get big batsmen out.”

Asked about his batting, he said he comes to the crease without any specific "mindset".

"I just love to keep enjoying my batting, but, nowadays, I play according to a situation and try to win games for my team."

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan rued the poor show by his batsmen.

"The batting was the letdown and we lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go.

“Possibly, we were 40 short, which is a lot in a T20 game," said the English player.

"The bowlers had too much to do. It's a stark contrast to the last game. The wicket hasn't been as good as it has been in the previous games and we couldn't overcome the challenge. It left us with a lot to do, which we couldn't do," he added.

Morgan emphasised the need to play freely.

"The clearer the mind, the easier it is. Ultimately, one guy needs to play free-flowing cricket. Two sides struggling to gain momentum in the tournament and we missed big two points."