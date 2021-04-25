Indians react to Gilly, want IPL

April 25, 2021 11:44 IST

IMAGE: A combination of photographs of bodies lined up for cremation, amid a horrific surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and people cheering during IPL matches. Photograph: PTI Photo and BCCI/IPL

Day after day this week India has registered the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist on Saturday expressed concern about India's alarming coronavirus situation and asked what people thought of IPL 2021 continuing amidst the record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Giving people two choices to pick from, Gilly enquired if IPL was 'inappropriate' or an 'important distraction' in these trahic times.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina voiced their concerns about the COVID-19 Crisis.

'Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19,' Jadeja tweeted. 'Please wear a mask, follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens, we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times.'

'India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before,' Raina tweeted. 'There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle.'

IPL 2021 games are set to move from Chennai and Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Reacting to Gilly, Indian fans described IPL 2021 as an important distraction at this time:

