News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indians react to Gilly, want IPL

Indians react to Gilly, want IPL

By Rediff Cricket
April 25, 2021 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL

IMAGE: A combination of photographs of bodies lined up for cremation, amid a horrific surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and people cheering during IPL matches. Photograph: PTI Photo and BCCI/IPL
 

Day after day this week India has registered the most number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist on Saturday expressed concern about India's alarming coronavirus situation and asked what people thought of IPL 2021 continuing amidst the record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Giving people two choices to pick from, Gilly enquired if IPL was 'inappropriate' or an 'important distraction' in these trahic times.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina voiced their concerns about the COVID-19 Crisis.

'Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19,' Jadeja tweeted. 'Please wear a mask, follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens, we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times.'

'India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before,' Raina tweeted. 'There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle.'

IPL 2021 games are set to move from Chennai and Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Reacting to Gilly, Indian fans described IPL 2021 as an important distraction at this time:

IPL

 

IPL

 

IPL

 

IPL

 

What do YOU think? Should IPL 2021 be suspended till the current surge in COVID-19 cases ends? Please post your thoughts in the Message Board below this report. Thank you.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India to have 33-35 lakh active cases by May 15: Study
India to have 33-35 lakh active cases by May 15: Study
How these youth HELP in COVID times
How these youth HELP in COVID times
Nawaz blasts the Maldives show-offs
Nawaz blasts the Maldives show-offs
Where is the manpower to handle ventilators?
Where is the manpower to handle ventilators?
'Amid COVID surge, we give people reason to smile'
'Amid COVID surge, we give people reason to smile'
Another grim day as India sees 349,691 new Covid cases
Another grim day as India sees 349,691 new Covid cases
Despite slew of records, problems still plague MGNREGA
Despite slew of records, problems still plague MGNREGA

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

'Not enough beds, not enough ventilators'

'Not enough beds, not enough ventilators'

'So many deaths are happening all around you'

'So many deaths are happening all around you'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use