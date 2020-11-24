News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tiwary shines for Bagan as cricket returns to Eden Gardens

Tiwary shines for Bagan as cricket returns to Eden Gardens

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 24, 2020 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manoj Tiwary

IMAGE: Manoj Tiwary of Mohun Bagan during the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Cricket Association of Bengal/Instagram

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary struck a 39-ball 61 to help Mohun Bagan secure a facile 17-run victory over Customs on Tuesday, as cricket returned to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the Bengal T20 Challenge.

 

Put in to bat, Mohun Bagan scored 156 for five with Tiwary smashing three sixes and five fours.

In reply, Customs could only manage 139 for 6 at the floodlit Eden.

"It felt great to be back on the field again. Cricket has started again, nothing can be better than this," Tiwary said after the match.

Played in a bio-secure environment, six of the top first division clubs of the city are vying for honours in the first cricket tournament after the enforcement of lockdown.

"The Bengal T20 Challenge has been organised keeping all protocols in mind in the times of new normal. The players and support staff have been put in a bio-bubble and all COVID-19 protocols have been maintained," Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said.

"As we are committed to cricket, we needed a tournament to bring them back to the ground, but it was always safety first for our cricketers and hence we have left no stone unturned to ensure that the tournament progresses without any hiccup."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?
Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?
SEE: Deepak Chahar plays DDLJ song on guitar
SEE: Deepak Chahar plays DDLJ song on guitar
What are Dhoni and Sania up to?
What are Dhoni and Sania up to?
Google pays Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% Jio Platforms pie
Google pays Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% Jio Platforms pie
ISL: Thapa's early strike lifts Chennaiyin to victory
ISL: Thapa's early strike lifts Chennaiyin to victory
From Jan 1, prefix '0' for landline to mobile calls
From Jan 1, prefix '0' for landline to mobile calls
Election is over, says US President-elect Biden
Election is over, says US President-elect Biden

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Ganguly underwent 22 COVID tests in past four months!

Ganguly underwent 22 COVID tests in past four months!

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use