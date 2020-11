Last updated on: November 24, 2020 07:52 IST

IMAGE: India pace bowler Deepak Chahar plays the guitar. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Deepak Chahar/Instagram

Who knew Deepak Chahar -- the first Indian bowler ever to hold the record of best bowling figures in any format of international cricket (Test/ODI/T20I) -- was as versatile with the guitar as he is with the white ball?

The India and Chennai Super Kings pacer pleasantly surprised everyone as he played Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam from the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge on his guitar in his hotel room before leaving for practice.

'Mood before practice,' Chahar captioned the Instagram video.