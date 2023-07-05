News
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh from the Hundred

Source: ANI
July 05, 2023 00:54 IST
IMAGE: In order to manage their workload, Cricket Australia has asked Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh to pull out of the Hundred. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been withdrawn from the Hundred by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

Maxwell and Marsh were due to play under Trevor Bayliss at London Spirit but they have been told to pull out by Cricket Australia in order to manage their workloads ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India and next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US.

"In discussions with both players it was agreed that with a long campaign ahead, including two World Cups, it's in their best interests to be physically refreshed and at their best for the one-day World Cup and beyond. Both are also coming from recent injuries," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo.

 

Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, another signing is also expected to withdraw from the competition due to the clash with the Lanka Premier League. Pakistan spinner Usama Mir, who has impressed recently for Worcestershire this summer but is still an uncapped player by Pakistan in T20Is, has been lined up as his replacement for Manchester Originals.

New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell was due to play for Northern Superchargers but ended up withdrawing after rupturing his Achilles.

Australia batter Matthew Short has turned out to be a contender to replace him. He was the leading run-scorer in the most recent Big Bash League season.

Another notable omission in the wildcard draft includes Matt Parkinson, who took 11 wickets as Manchester Originals reached the final last year.

