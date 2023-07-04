News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee

Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee

By Rediff Cricket
July 04, 2023 21:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar appointed chairman of selection committee. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI on Tuesday named Ajit Agarkar as chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee.

A BCCI statement read, “The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the said position.”

The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

 

As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches. 

Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals.

The committee further recommended Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). 

Men’s Selection Committee: Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Lara Helps Windies Prepare For India
Lara Helps Windies Prepare For India
Corruption forces Ghani to take a break
Corruption forces Ghani to take a break
NCLT doubts maintainability of plea against SpiceJet
NCLT doubts maintainability of plea against SpiceJet
'Would love to work with Coco Gauff'
'Would love to work with Coco Gauff'
Will Jio Bharat disrupt India's mobile market?
Will Jio Bharat disrupt India's mobile market?
Ajit Agarkar appears for interview, set to be chairman
Ajit Agarkar appears for interview, set to be chairman

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados

Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados

Ajit Agarkar appears for interview, set to be chairman

Ajit Agarkar appears for interview, set to be chairman

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances