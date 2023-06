Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan caught up with Delhi and India team-mate Rishabh Pant at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA as he looks to recover from multiple injuries sustained during a car accident in December.

Pant, whose recovery is on track, is likely to be out of action for all of 2023.

'Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again @rishabpant', Dhawan captioned his Instagram post.