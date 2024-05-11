News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong leader clarifies 'Rs 2 lakh for two wives' remark

Cong leader clarifies 'Rs 2 lakh for two wives' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 11, 2024 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Union minister and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, Kantilal Bhuria, who has courted a controversy with his 'two wives' remark, has clarified that he passed the comment sarcastically in response to a tribal man's query.

IMAGE: Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bhuria on Thursday kicked up a row by claiming that men with two wives stand to gain Rs 2 lakh under his party's Mahalaxmi scheme to give Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women.

The statement drew a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which sought action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bhuria (73), Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

 

Bhuria on Friday evening issued a video statement, saying that the news being run in the media is wrong and it was just a sarcastic reply to a query.

'What is going on in the media is wrong. A tribal man sitting in the meeting asked that if he has two wives, will he also get the benefit? It is legally permitted in tribal society, so I replied sarcastically,' Bhuria said in a video statement issued on his X handle.

He said that if elected to power, the Congress will give every woman Rs 1 lakh annually by providing them Rs 8,500 per month.

While addressing a poll rally at Sailana in Ratlam seat said, "Our manifesto promises Rs 1 lakh to every woman. It will be deposited in her bank account. (For) The person who has two wives, both of them will come under it."

Bhuria is pitted against BJP's Anita Chauhan, the wife of MP Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Ratlam on May 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'One man runs Cong and he is not Rahul or Kharge'
'One man runs Cong and he is not Rahul or Kharge'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
Congress To Contest Least Number Of Seats
Congress To Contest Least Number Of Seats
Prajwal videos: BJP leader held, taken for questioning
Prajwal videos: BJP leader held, taken for questioning
Miller's Brilliance Caught Rahane Short
Miller's Brilliance Caught Rahane Short
RCB eyeing crucial points against DC to stay alive
RCB eyeing crucial points against DC to stay alive
RSS's Lack Of Enthusiasm Is Showing
RSS's Lack Of Enthusiasm Is Showing
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Has BJP Fallen In Congress Trap?

Has BJP Fallen In Congress Trap?

Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh: Congress leader

Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh: Congress leader

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances