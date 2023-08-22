'What is Ashwin supposed to prove after 712 international wickets?'

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

IMAGE: Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out of the upcoming Asia Cup squad.

Former India cricketers Madan Lal and Karsan Ghavri said on Monday that India should have included spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for the Asia Cup in the lead-up to the World Cup.

While Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the frontline spinner for the Asia Cup, the other spin options in the squad are all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either. Australia have played Kuldeep Yadav very well. Yuzvendra Chahal should have got a chance. He is a match-winning bowler," Lal said on the sidelines of Ceat Cricket Rating Award in Mumbai on Monday.

"Ashwin is someone who has taken 500-600 wickets... he knows how to take wickets. We did not play him in the WTC final, the team management knows better," added the 1983 World Cup winner.

Ghavri backed Ashwin for the upcoming World Cup, saying he will be vital in Indian conditions.

"What is Ashwin supposed to prove after taking 712 international wickets? He has not been treated well despite being a senior player," Ghavri said.

"Ashwin is a quality player and he should have been selected for the Asia Cup. He will be a key bowler in the ODI World Cup on Indian pitches," he said.