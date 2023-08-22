News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'What is Ashwin supposed to prove after 712 international wickets?'

'What is Ashwin supposed to prove after 712 international wickets?'

August 22, 2023 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out of the upcoming Asia Cup squad

IMAGE: Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out of the upcoming Asia Cup squad. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Former India cricketers Madan Lal and Karsan Ghavri said on Monday that India should have included spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for the Asia Cup in the lead-up to the World Cup.

While Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the frontline spinner for the Asia Cup, the other spin options in the squad are all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

 

"I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either. Australia have played Kuldeep Yadav very well. Yuzvendra Chahal should have got a chance. He is a match-winning bowler," Lal said on the sidelines of Ceat Cricket Rating Award in Mumbai on Monday.

"Ashwin is someone who has taken 500-600 wickets... he knows how to take wickets. We did not play him in the WTC final, the team management knows better," added the 1983 World Cup winner.

Ghavri backed Ashwin for the upcoming World Cup, saying he will be vital in Indian conditions.

"What is Ashwin supposed to prove after taking 712 international wickets? He has not been treated well despite being a senior player," Ghavri said.

"Ashwin is a quality player and he should have been selected for the Asia Cup. He will be a key bowler in the ODI World Cup on Indian pitches," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kiss of shame: Spain's soccer boss apologises
Kiss of shame: Spain's soccer boss apologises
What better build-up to the WC than Asia Cup: Southee
What better build-up to the WC than Asia Cup: Southee
Women's WC: Record TV figures in Spain, England
Women's WC: Record TV figures in Spain, England
Kareena on Chandrayaan 3: 'Great move for India'
Kareena on Chandrayaan 3: 'Great move for India'
Why August Is Magical For Priyanka
Why August Is Magical For Priyanka
Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu
Why Caste Violence Is On The Rise In Tamil Nadu
Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?
Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?

Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?

PIC: Tendulkar with Sayami at 'Ghoomer' screening

PIC: Tendulkar with Sayami at 'Ghoomer' screening

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances