Neeraj vows to win next Diamond League meet after close second in Doha

Neeraj vows to win next Diamond League meet after close second in Doha

Source: PTI
May 11, 2024 14:37 IST
Neeraj Chopra in action at the Doha Diamond League meeting, May 10, 2024

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra’s final throw of 88.36 metres at the Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday night on fell short of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort by just two centimeters. Photograph: Sai Media/X

Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra vowed to go one step ahead in the next Diamond League meeting after finishing a close second during the Doha leg on Friday.

The Indian star placed second at the Doha Diamond League, as his big final throw of 88.36 metres fell short by just two centimeters of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort.

 

The 26-year-old Chopra trailed the veteran Czech -- who won the title with his third throw of 88.38m -- throughout the competition.

Taking part in his first competition this season, Chopra made a last ditch effort but failed to defend the title.

Two-time World champion Anderson Peters took third place with a throw measuring 86.62m.

"The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season. I finished second with a narrow two centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.

The next Diamond League meeting which has men's javelin as a discipline will be held in Paris on July 7.

Chopra also thanked the Indian diaspora in Qatar for supporting him.

"The support I am getting from the Indian people here in Qatar is always amazing; there aren't words enough for me to thank them for their support. "Maybe in some years the Indian will throw really far! I feel really proud that I am an Indian."

At each DL meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking first to eighth respectively.

The top six javelin throwers will compete in the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 13-14 and the winner will lift the DL champion's trophy.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
