Can Bumrah, Prasidh regain full form before World Cup?

Can Bumrah, Prasidh regain full form before World Cup?

Source: PTI
August 22, 2023 21:35 IST
Bumrah, Krishna need more game time: India head coach for Ireland tour

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have made promising returns on the Ireland tour. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India head coach for Ireland tour Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday said fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna need more game time after making impressive comebacks from back surgeries.

Both Bumrah and Prasidh have made promising returns on the Ireland tour with two wickets each for the pacers in the two games so far, setting up India's unassailable lead in the three-match series.

“Not really (any) pressure, I would say. They were at the NCA for their RTPs (return to play) and strength and all. They are very smart; they never looked like they did not get a game, or were out of practice. They looked ready in practice,” Kotak told the media in Dublin.

 

“It is just that these guys need more game time before the World Cup. They will get three games in this series and (also) a few matches in the Asia Cup,” he added.

Talking about his role on the tour, Kotak said: “I did two assignments with the Indian team last year, but as a head coach this is the first tour. Rahul bhai and they (other coaching staff members) are preparing for the Asia Cup,” he said.

“But because I have been looking after the India A team since 2019, more or less players were there in the A series apart from (Jasprit) Bumrah and Prasidh (Krishna). We have unbelievable talent; it is a great experience to work with them,” he added.

Kotak said young batter Tilak Varma — dismissed for 0 and 1 in the two T20Is so far — had discussions about his game plan and approach during an optional training session.

“He just wanted to practice. He talked about his mindset, his shot selection and it was a normal discussion on what I think and what his plans are. On tours, if anything, we talk more about tactics. He spoke about how to build his innings and how he should approach the last game."

“We do not speak much on technical aspects unless the player requires it and provided there is enough time. I do not think you can change a player technically during a series, within a week or two-three days,” he added.

Kotak said changes to the playing eleven are unlikely.

“We will discuss the team in the evening, but if there is a possibility of giving them an opportunity, we will give."

“It is a short series; the first was a half game in a way. If we have to give an opportunity to someone, we will have to drop another — it is difficult to rest someone after giving just one match."

“Normally in a five-match series we try that everybody gets a game or two. We have only three matches here — half of one game got rained off — it is difficult to leave out those who are playing,” he said. 

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

