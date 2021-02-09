News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Clinical England thrash India to go 1-0 up in series

Clinical England thrash India to go 1-0 up in series

February 09, 2021 14:27 IST
James Anderson celebrates after knocking off Ajinkya Rahane’s off-stump

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after knocking off Ajinkya Rahane’s off-stump. Photograph: BCCI

>England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

 

The hosts, set a daunting 420-run victory target, were bowled out for 192 in the second session of the final day, captain Virat Kohli topscoring with a fighting 72.

Opener Shubman Gill scored an elegant 50 but India struggled against James Anderson's (3-17) reverse-swing mastery, while left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4-76) ran through the lower order.

This was England's sixth successive victory in an away Test, including triumphs in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Chennai also hosts the second Test, which starts on Saturday.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

