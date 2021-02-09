PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 5

February 09, 2021 12:20 IST

Images from Day 5 of the first Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: England pacer James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India opener Shubman Gill on Tuesday, Day 5 of the first Test, at the M A Chidambaram. Photograph: BCCI

James Anderson produced an inspiring spell to have India reeling at 144-6 at lunch and give England a sniff of victory in the first Test, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

The veteran pacer took the key wickets of Shubman Gill (50), Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rishabh Pant (11) to go into the break with figures of 3 for 8 from seven overs.

India's hopes of saving the Test rest on Virat Kohli and Ravichanran Ashwin, who were unbeaten on 45 and 2 respectively.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during Day 5. Photograph: BCCI

The home side lost five wickets for 105 runs in 26 overs in the morning session.

Jack Leach got England the early breakthrough on Day 5 with the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. The left-arm spinner got one to turn sharply and bounce; Pujara tried to defend, but the ball took the edge and Ben Stokes completed an easy catch in the slips. Pujara walked back after scoring just 15 as India were reduced to 58/2.

It was a huge jolt for the home side early on the final day.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after knocking off Ajinkya Rahane’s stump. Photograph: BCCI

James Anderson was then introduced into the attack and the move paid off immediately as the veteran pacer produces a cracking delivery to get rid of the well-set Gill. The full delivery reversed in sharply and went through the gap between bat and pad to send the off-stump cartwheeling.

Gill departed after a good knock of 50 from 83 balls.

New batsman Ajinkya Rahane had a huge shout for leg before wicket turned down as Anderson again bowled full and got the ball to reverse. Captain Root took the review but Rahane survives by the narrowest of margins as the TV umpire went by the umpire's call on point of impact.

However, Anderson got his man with the very next delivery, having Rahane bowled, this time by the incoming delivery.

IMAGE: England’s players celebrate the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Two big wickets in four balls for Anderson left India in a mess at 92 for 4 in the 27th over.

Anderson continued his wicket ways. This time the slow cutter deceiving Rishab Pant (11) who looks to drive. The batsman was done in by the change of pace and the leading edge taken by Joe Root at short cover.

Anderson had taken three wickets for only seven runs in his sixth over, as India lost three wickets for 18 runs and found themselves in a mess at 110 for 5.

Off-spinner Dominic Bess, who replaced Leach, got his first wicket of the innings as Washington Sundar, who had scored dour 85 in India’s first innings, got the edge and was caught behind for a duck.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary had ruled it not out initially, but ‘Ultra Edge’ showed a clear spike and Sundar made his way back after the review was taken.