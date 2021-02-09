News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tweet in favour of protesting farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar

Tweet in favour of protesting farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar

Source: ANI
February 09, 2021 13:44 IST
IMAGE: AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon also endorsed Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana worker Ranjeet Bagal's request to Sachin Tendulkar to tweet in support of the farmers against the farm laws. Photograph: BCCI

Amid ongoing debates over Sachin Tendulkar's tweets over farmers issues, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the cricket legend to tweet in favour of the agitating farmers.

In an open letter to the legendary batsman, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari, Preeti Sharma Menon wrote, "You are India's pride. This nation of 1.3 billion people has prayed for you, wept for you, and rejoiced in your success. In this country where Cricket is a religion, you are God for us. I am certain, as our Bharat Ratna and a Member Of Parliament your heart must want to bat for all multitudinous hued people of this country who have worshipped you,"

 

Menon also endorsed Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana worker Ranjeet Bagal's request to Tendulkar to tweet in support of the farmers against the farm laws.

"So I, a humble citizen, request you to heed the appeal of Ranjeet Bagal, a farmer’s son, who travelled all the way from Solapur to your door. He came from Pandharpur, the 'DevNagri' where all us Maharashtrians go for a pilgrimage, on a pilgrimage to Bandra, Mumbai where his God Sachin Tendulkar resides with a simple prayer -- a tweet in support of our Anndaatas, the farmers who are protesting against the Farm Laws that will rob them ff their livelihood."

"In return for your tweet, once again countless Indian will shower you with love and blessings. I entreat you to please heed prayers and just tweet," she further wrote.

This letter comes after a number of prominent celebrities, Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, tweeted in support of the Centre on the microblogging platform Twitter.

They tweeted after American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg came out in support of farmers' protest.

 

Source: ANI
