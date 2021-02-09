News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Scars from past tours in subcontinent affected Proteas

Scars from past tours in subcontinent affected Proteas

February 09, 2021 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Our match awareness of when to tighten the screws was lacking. That is the reason why we lost the game.'

South Africa coach Boucher bemoans mental frailties after Pakistan series loss.

Pakistan's Yasir Shah cleans up South Africa's Faf du Plessis to win the 2nd Test in Rawalpindi on Monday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Yasir Shah cleans up South Africa's Faf du Plessis to win the 2nd Test in Rawalpindi on Monday. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

South Africa coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and an inability to drive home their advantage in key moments of the second test for the side's series loss to Pakistan that centred around now all too familiar batting collapses.

South Africa were defeated by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to lose the two-match series 2-0.

 

Chasing a daunting 370 for victory, they were well-placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241 for three with two set batsmen, but lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs.

"The way we played in big moments really cost us," Boucher told reporters.

"Our match awareness of when to tighten the screws was lacking. That is the reason why we lost the game.

"We didn't bat well, didn't field well but our bowling stood out. We created opportunities (in the field), we just didn't take them. That cost us, in this game alone, about 150 runs."

Boucher feels there was a hangover from heavy series defeats in India and Sri Lanka in recent years that created anxiety within the team when cool heads were needed.

"I think it's more mental. There's lots of scars from past tours to the sub-continent. Some guys who have had technical issues in the past, like Aiden Markram, spent time at the crease and was able to fight his way through it. It's more mental than anything else.

"It's stupid ways to get out in really important moments of the game."

South Africa have no test series for the foreseeable future after Australia pulled out of a planned tour of the country in March-April citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, despite Cricket South Africa agreeing to all their safety demands.

"It will be good to get some four-day games in the domestic competition and get everyone playing," Boucher said, looking for a silver lining.

"That's where the guys get some good confidence and match awareness gets highlighted."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 5
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 5
Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record!
Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record!
Ashwin feels the SG ball in action is 'bizarre'
Ashwin feels the SG ball in action is 'bizarre'
After a year of Covid, India may not face second wave
After a year of Covid, India may not face second wave
PIX: What are Rakul, Malaika upto?
PIX: What are Rakul, Malaika upto?
Tweet in favour of farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar
Tweet in favour of farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar
Govt concerned over vehicles with low safety norms
Govt concerned over vehicles with low safety norms

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Sponsor Arif Khan to win an Olympics medal!

Sponsor Arif Khan to win an Olympics medal!

Aus Open PICS: Nadal powers ahead, Azarenka stunned

Aus Open PICS: Nadal powers ahead, Azarenka stunned

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use