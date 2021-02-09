News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Leach overcomes Pant hammering to help England win

Leach overcomes Pant hammering to help England win

Source: PTI
February 09, 2021 14:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leach, who was taken to task by a belligerent Pant in the first innings on the third day, shone bright when the hosts came out to bat again.

 England's Jack Leach celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the 5th day of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: England's Jack Leach celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the 5th day of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Tuesday. Photograph: ECB/PTI Photo

England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Tuesday said his teammates helped him stay strong and make a comeback after the hammering he received from Rishabh Pant during the opening Test win against India.

Riding on Leach (4/76) and James Anderson's (3/17) fine bowling, England crushed India by 227 runs in Chennai on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Leach, who was taken to task by a belligerent Pant in the first innings on the third day, shone bright when the hosts came out to bat again.

 

"Thought he (Pant) was playing in the IPL. It's a challenge that comes for a spinner. Was a tough evening that one but boys helped me stay strong," Leach said after the match.

Coming from the extremely cold England, it wasn't easy to get acclimatised to the humidity in this part of the world.

"Had a long time without any cricket (before the Sri Lanka series). It was about bowling those long overs in the heat.

"(It is) My first time in India. They have a great batting line-up and I knew the pressure that comes with it. Happy to take some wickets and get the boys over the line," the 29-year-old spinner added at the end of the fifth and final day's play.

Set a world record 420-run target to go one up in the rubber on the fifth day, India began the day at 39 for one, needing 381 runs still to win but were bowled out for 192 in the second session after captain Virat Kohli's 72 off 104 balls on a challenging MA Chidambaram surface.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Sponsor Arif Khan to win an Olympics medal!
Sponsor Arif Khan to win an Olympics medal!
Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record!
Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record!
Ashwin feels the SG ball in action is 'bizarre'
Ashwin feels the SG ball in action is 'bizarre'
SEE: PM breaks down during farewell to Cong's Azad
SEE: PM breaks down during farewell to Cong's Azad
Clinical England thrash India to go 1-0 up in series
Clinical England thrash India to go 1-0 up in series
PICS: Anderson, Leach give England big win over India
PICS: Anderson, Leach give England big win over India
Sasikala reaches Chennai after 23-hr road trip
Sasikala reaches Chennai after 23-hr road trip

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PICS: Anderson, Leach give England big win over India

PICS: Anderson, Leach give England big win over India

Tweet in favour of farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar

Tweet in favour of farmers: AAP urges Tendulkar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use