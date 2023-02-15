News
Kohli Takes A Ride In Memory Lane

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2023 16:42 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli Kohli last played in Delhi in the Test against Sri Lanka in December 2017 when he scored 243 and 50. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Home is where the heart lies. That holds true for all of us, including one of the greatest cricketers to have graced the sport.

Virat Kohli took a trip down memory lane as he headed for the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi for India's training session for the second Test against Australia, starting in Delhi on Friday.

Though the flamboyant cricketer currently resides in Mumbai, Kohli has grown up in Delhi and taking a drive to the stadium, where he has played a lot of cricket growing up, was a nostalgic ride for him.

 

Taking to Instagram, Delhi-born Kohli shared, 'A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling.

Though the hosts picked up a crushing win over Australia in the first Test at Nagpur, Kohli failed to impress with the bat and will look to get some runs when the match gets underway in front of his home crowd.

Kohli last played in Delhi in the Test against Sri Lanka in December 2017 when he scored 243 and 50. Overall, he has played three Tests at the Arun Jaitley stadium, scoring 467 runs at an average of 77.

