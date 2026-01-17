Chinnaswamy Gets Greenlight To Host IPL Games

The development might also have put a temporary stop to the talks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shifting their home matches to Raipur and Pune during this year's IPL.

IMAGE: The M Chinnaswamy stadium was banned from hosting cricket matches following a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration on June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After months of uncertainty, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday received permission from the state Home Department to host international and IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Home Department gave the go-ahead to conduct matches after examining the report submitted by a government-appointed task force, which found the security enhancement works at the venue satisfactory.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said the association is confident of meeting all the parameters laid down by the government committee.

“The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions,” he added.

All cricket activities were halted at the Chinnaswamy after 11 fans were killed in a stampede outside the venue during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations last year.

The subsequent investigation had blamed the lack of crowd management measures for the stampede on June 4 when nearly three lakh fans thronged the venue to take part in RCB's celebrations.

The new state association regime headed by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been holding talks with various government agencies since last month to bring cricket back to the venue.

“The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit,” said Mruthyunjaya.

The development might also have put a temporary stop to the talks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shifting their home matches to Raipur and Pune during this year's IPL.

In an official communication to KSCA on Friday, RCB had proposed to install 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the venue and offered to bear the estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore for this initiative.

While a final decision in that regard will be taken in a KSCA Managing Committee meeting soon, it showed RCB's desperation to keep their home matches at the Chinnaswamy.