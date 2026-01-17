HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Chinnaswamy Gets Greenlight To Host IPL Games

Chinnaswamy Gets Greenlight To Host IPL Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 20:19 IST

x

The development might also have put a temporary stop to the talks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shifting their home matches to Raipur and Pune during this year's IPL.

Chinnaswamy

IMAGE: The M Chinnaswamy stadium was banned from hosting cricket matches following a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration on June 4, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After months of uncertainty, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday received permission from the state Home Department to host international and IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Home Department gave the go-ahead to conduct matches after examining the report submitted by a government-appointed task force, which found the security enhancement works at the venue satisfactory.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said the association is confident of meeting all the parameters laid down by the government committee.

“The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions,” he added.

All cricket activities were halted at the Chinnaswamy after 11 fans were killed in a stampede outside the venue during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations last year.

The subsequent investigation had blamed the lack of crowd management measures for the stampede on June 4 when nearly three lakh fans thronged the venue to take part in RCB's celebrations.

The new state association regime headed by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been holding talks with various government agencies since last month to bring cricket back to the venue.

 

“The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit,” said Mruthyunjaya.

The development might also have put a temporary stop to the talks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shifting their home matches to Raipur and Pune during this year's IPL.

In an official communication to KSCA on Friday, RCB had proposed to install 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the venue and offered to bear the estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore for this initiative.

While a final decision in that regard will be taken in a KSCA Managing Committee meeting soon, it showed RCB's desperation to keep their home matches at the Chinnaswamy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Siraj breaks silence on Jadeja's form
Siraj breaks silence on Jadeja's form
History beckons, but NZ not overawed by occasion!
History beckons, but NZ not overawed by occasion!
WPL: Warriorz assert dominance with easy win over MI
WPL: Warriorz assert dominance with easy win over MI
U19 WC: Sooryavanshi, Kundu shine as India post 238
U19 WC: Sooryavanshi, Kundu shine as India post 238
37 All Out! A Shameful Record For Pak Test Skipper!
37 All Out! A Shameful Record For Pak Test Skipper!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic of Dal Lake2:07

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic...

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition, and Festive Enthusiasm3:31

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition,...

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival1:31

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO