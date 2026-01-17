Siraj breaks silence on Jadeja's form

'I don't think there is any concern about Jadeja's form. It is a matter of just one wicket'

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday backed senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to rediscover his rhythm quickly, insisting that it would only take one wicket for the left-arm spinner to return to his best in the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand, in Indore on Sunday.

Jadeja went wicketless in the first two ODIs against New Zealand (0/44 and 0/56) in the ongoing series and could scalp only one batter in the preceding three-match series against South Africa at home.

"I don't think there is any concern about Jadeja's form. It is a matter of just one wicket. Once you get that breakthrough, you will see a different bowler altogether," Siraj said at the pre-match press conference.

Despite recent lean returns, Jadeja's overall ODI record remains valuable -- nearly 2,900 runs at just over 32 and 232 wickets across 209 matches.

Bowling unit remained confident

Siraj underlined that the bowling unit remained confident despite being put under pressure in the second ODI, where missed chances allowed New Zealand to level the three-match series.

"We played very well in both matches. In the first ODI, our bowling and batting were very good. In the second match, even after losing early wickets, KL Rahul batted well and Nitish Reddy also contributed,” he said.

Reflecting on Daryl Mitchell's match-winning knock, Siraj felt India had their chances.

"There was an opportunity. When the catch dropped, if we had taken that chance, the result could have been different. World-class batters don't give you many opportunities, and when they get one, they make you pay,” he said.

Asked why Mitchell has consistently troubled India, Siraj said the bowlers had clear plans but execution at crucial moments was lacking.

"We tried our best to get him out and had plans, especially for the middle overs. But again, it comes down to taking that one opportunity. If we had taken that wicket, the scenario would have been different," he added.

Siraj also stressed that the team environment remains positive despite the series going into a decider.

"The team environment is very good. There is strong input from the seniors. Wins and losses happen, but the atmosphere in the dressing room is very healthy, especially as we prepare for bigger tournaments,” he said.

On the prospect of Arshdeep Singh sharing the new ball at the small Indore ground, Siraj expressed confidence in the left-armer but said the decision remains with the management.

“Arshdeep has bowled very well and took wickets with the new ball. The captain and coach decide the roles, but as a bowler, if someone is taking wickets at the other end, my job is to build pressure and not give runs. I have full confidence in him," Siraj said.

"Harshit (Rana) has also done well, taken wicket upfront. It's good for him that he is getting an opportunity ahead of the World Cup."

Talking about his exclusion from the T20 World Cup, Siraj said he would have loved to compete in the big tournament but workload management perhaps dictated the call.

With Holkar Stadium traditionally producing high-scoring matches, Siraj said he would stick to bowling a stump-to-stump line.

"It is a small ground and usually a high-scoring venue. As a bowler, if you bowl stump-to-stump, you always have options like LBW or bowled. Even if you miss, there is still a wicket chance," he said.

India and New Zealand are tied 1-1 in the three-match ODI series, with Sunday's match set to decide the winner.