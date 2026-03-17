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Check Out IPL 2026 Schedule

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 09:07 IST

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate winning the IPL 2025 title. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.
  • BCCI has released the schedule for the first 20 games of IPL 2026.
  • A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues in the first phase of IPL 2026 from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

Cricket fever is set to grip the world once again as the 19th edition of Indian Premier League begins on March 28, 2026.

IPL 2026 will kick-off with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the first 20 games to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 because of assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. The rest of the IPL 2026 schedule will be announced later this month.

The second match of the opening weekend will see Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the opening weekend featuring no double-headers.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Check out the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule (in IST):

 
Date Start Home Away Venue
28 March 19:30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru
29 March 19:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai
30 March 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Guwahati
31 March 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh
01-Apr 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow
02 April 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata
03 April 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai
04 April 15:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi
04 April 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
05 April 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad
05 April 19:30 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru
06 April 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata
07 April 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Guwahati
08 April 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi
09 April 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata
10 April 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati
11 April 15:30 Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh
11 April 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai
12 April 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow
12 April 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai

 

 
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IPL 2026

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