Check Out IPL 2026 Schedule

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate winning the IPL 2025 title. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.

BCCI has released the schedule for the first 20 games of IPL 2026.

A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues in the first phase of IPL 2026 from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

Cricket fever is set to grip the world once again as the 19th edition of Indian Premier League begins on March 28, 2026.



IPL 2026 will kick-off with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the first 20 games to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026 because of assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory. The rest of the IPL 2026 schedule will be announced later this month.



The second match of the opening weekend will see Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the opening weekend featuring no double-headers.



A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Check out the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule (in IST):