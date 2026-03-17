Suryakumar Yadav, Devisha Expecting Their First Child

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty are expecting the arrival of their first child

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is set to become a father. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty, are expecting their first child.

The couple's baby shower was held over the weekend, with family and friends in attendance.

Suryakumar Yadav has more reasons to celebrate.

SKY and his wife Devisha Shetty are preparing for a special new chapter in their lives, as the couple is expecting their first child. The happy news comes almost a decade after they tied the knot on July 7, 2016.

Baby Shower Celebration

A sweet video from Devisha's baby shower is now doing the rounds on social media. The celebration, held at the Bandra Kurla Complex in north west Mumbai, shows the couple arriving together and sharing the moment with family and friends.

However, Devisha and SKY have not announced the news on their social media handles yet.

Fans were quick to react online, sending their love and congratulations to the couple.