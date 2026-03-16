Tilak Varma Thanks Mahakal for India's T20 WC Win

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers and express his gratitude following India's triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma visits Mahakaleshwar after T20 World Cup win. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Indian cricketer Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Varma expressed gratitude and sought blessings from Lord Mahakal for the team's success.

He attributed India's T20 World Cup win to the blessings of Lord Mahakal, fulfilling his pre-tournament prayers.

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday and offered prayers after India's recent victory in the T20 World Cup.

During his visit, the cricketer sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal and expressed gratitude for the team's success. He sat in the Nandi hall of the temple and was seen engrossed in deep devotion to Lord Mahakaleshwar.

Gratitude and Belief

After seeking the blessings, Verma expressed his happiness, stressing that he had prayed Baba Mahakal for India's victory ahead of the T20 World Cup and believed that Lord Mahakal blessed the team with success.

"It feels very good visiting here. I had prayed to Lord Mahakal for the victory of the T20 World cup, and Mahakal blessed us with victory. So, I came here to offer prayers," Tilak Varma told ANI.

He further said that the players would focus on hard work further, while the final outcome rests with God.

"We will continue to work hard as always. Whatever is in our hands is to put in the effort; the rest is in Mahakal's hands. Jai Shri Mahakal," he added.