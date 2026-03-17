Big Blow For KKR! Harshit Rana Set To Miss Major Part Of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders face a setback as key pacer Harshit Rana is set to miss a significant portion of IPL 2026 due to a knee injury.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana has been a key bowler for KKR in the last two seasons of IPL with 34 wickets in 26 games -- including 15 in 2025 and 19 in 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harshit Rana is likely to miss a large part of IPL 2026 due to a knee injury sustained during a T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Rana underwent knee surgery in February and is currently undergoing rehabilitation, with his return timeline uncertain.

KKR will also be without Mustafizur Rahman who has been replaced by Blessing Muzarabani.

India and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Harshit Rana is set to miss a major part of the upcoming IPL 2026 after he underwent knee surgery in February.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Rana who had suffered a knee strain during the T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against South Africa, is undergoing rehabilitation with no confirmation on his return date by the BCCI medical team.

The 24-year-old has been a key bowler for KKR in the last two seasons of IPL with 34 wickets in 26 games -- including 15 in 2025 and 19 in 2024.

Rana, who won the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Awards 2026 on Sunday, suffered a ligament strain in his right knee after he pulled out after delivering just one over in the warm-up game against South Africa.

Rana was replaced in India's T20 World Cup squad by Mohammed Siraj, who played just one match -- against the USA.

KKR Squad Changes For IPL 2026

KKR will be without Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman after the BCCI "instructed" them to release him from their squad due to strained geopolitical relations between India and Bangladesh in December-January.

KKR picked Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani to replace Rahman after the Zimbabwean pacer gave up his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League last week.

It is to be noted that KKR or IPL hasn't made any official announcement regarding Harshit Rana's unavailability for the major part of IPL 2026.

The three-time champions will begin their IPL 2026 fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026 season: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani.