'Daro Mat Travis Head Se'

IMAGE: Will Travis Head haunt India again? Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India take on Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

And while this blockbuster encounter has everyone drooling, some Indian cricket fans haven't forgotten the treatment meted out to the Indian team by one who answers to the name Travis Head.

Head has been a constant thorn in India's flesh -- In 2023, he smashed 163 in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.

Later that year, he scored 137 off 120 balls in the ICC ODI World Cup final to deny India victory at home.

In 9 ODI matches against India, Head scored 345 runs at an average of 43.13 with a highest score of 137.

Scoring at a handsome strike rate of 101.77, Head hit 1 hundred and one half-century against his favourite opponents.

With India and Australia all set to square up on Tuesday, social media has been flooded with memes over India's nemesis...