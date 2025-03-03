Trolled For 'KKR Quota', Now Praise For GG

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy silences doubters in style. Photograph: BCCI/X

Gautam Gambhir has often been criticised for backing his former Kolkata Knight Riders wards -- Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Shreyas Iyer -- for national selection.

Sunday's game against New Zealand flipped the narrative entirely.

Gambhir, reportedly the driving force behind Chakravarthy's inclusion in India's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy, took a bold gamble despite the mystery spinner having no prior experience in the 50 over format before the England ODI series.

Varun repaid that faith in emphatic fashion, delivering a stunning five wicket haul in Dubai and proving why Gambhir's instincts were spot on.

Folks who had previously mocked Gambhir on social media suddenly acknowledged his foresight.

Some even apologised for doubting him, flooding SM with praise and memes celebrating his 'KKR quota' selections.