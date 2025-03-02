Rohit reveals why Chakaravarthy shocked Kiwis...

The X-factor around mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling influenced his selection for India's last Champions Trophy group game against New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma said in Dubai on Sunday after the move proved to be a masterstroke.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy vindicated his selection with a stellar spell of 5/42 in 10 overs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Chakaravarthy justified his selection in the XI with excellent figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, as India registered a convincing 44-run victory to top Group A on way to the semifinals alongside the Kiwis in second place.

"He has got something different about him, so wanted to try and see what he had to offer. We got to think a little about what to do for the next game, it's a good headache. If he gets it right, it's very difficult to read him," Rohit said of Chakaravarthy at the presentation ceremony.

India will play Australia in the first semifinal here on Tuesday with New Zealand taking on South Africa the following day in Lahore.

"It will be a good game, Australia has a rich history of playing well in ICC tournaments, but is is about us and what we want to do on that particular day. It will be a great contest, looking forward to that. Hopefully we can stitch one towards us."

Rohit said it was important to maintain the winning momentum in a short tournament like the Champions Trophy.

"Critical to possibly win every game and doing everything right in a short tournament. Important to correct mistakes quickly, and that's where we know if your team is going up or going down."

"Important to finish on a high. We played a perfect game. It was important at that stage (after being 30/3) to build a partnership, and I thought we got to a good total."