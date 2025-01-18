HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy: India face anxious wait on Bumrah

Champions Trophy: India face anxious wait on Bumrah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 18, 2025 15:49 IST

'We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India face an anxious wait as Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status will only be confirmed in the first week of February. Photograph: BCCI

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the first two ODIs against England. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been named as the replacement as the selectors await an update from the medical team on Bumrah's fitness.

Bumrah has been named in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy that follows the three-match rubber against England. India face an anxious wait as his fitness status will only be confirmed in the first week of February.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said after the selection committee's meeting in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

Bumrah, who struggled with back spasms, was unable to bowl on the fifth day of the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this month.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by February 11.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 -- their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year -- before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
