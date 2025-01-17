Pant Solves A 5-Year-Old Mystery

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mahendra Singh and Mayank Agarwal during the 2019 World Cup. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant has finally solved a mystery that has long puzzled cricket fans.



During the ODI World Cup in 2019 in the UK, a selfie featuring Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal was widely circulated on social media.



The photograph sparked a debate among fans about whose hand was resting on Pant's left shoulder. After five years and more of speculation, Pant revealed the answer during a chat session with fans on X/

When a fan asked, 'Solve the biggest mystery. Whose hand was on your shoulder?' Pant responded, 'Mayank Bhai's', referring to Mayank Agarwal.



Adding a humorous touch, Mayank chipped in with a witty reply: 'Kanoon ke haath, Spidey! @RishabhPant17'.



When asked which opponent he likes to play against, Pant replied: 'Australia in Australia.'



Pant revealed that he would have loved to play with Virender Sehwag, while declaring that 'Reverse scoop six against a fast bowler!' as among his favourite shots.