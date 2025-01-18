Why Sanju May Miss Champions Trophy Spot

Could Sanju Samson's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy give Dhruv Jurel the second 'keeper slot?

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy has reportedly displeased selectors. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson's decision to skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy has put his Champions Trophy selection in jeopardy.

With the BCCI mandating domestic cricket participation for national players, Sanju's absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy has reportedly displeased selectors.

According to a Times of India report, the BCCI and selectors are unhappy with Sanju's unavailability for the domestic 50-over tournament, reinforcing their stance that players must compete in domestic cricket when not representing India.

Sanju was excluded from Kerala's squad after he informed the Kerala Cricket Association of his unavailability for the preparatory camp before the tournament.

The selection committee is expected to probe his absence ahead of finalising the 15-member Champions Trophy squad, in which Sanju is vying for a spot as a wicketkeeper-batter.

The BCCI recently reinforced the importance of domestic cricket participation for centrally contracted players. The board has warned that skipping domestic assignments without valid reasons could result in sanctions, including removal from the central contract or suspension from national team consideration.

'The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission,' a source told the Times of India.

IMAGE: The BCCI recently reinforced the importance of domestic cricket participation for centrally contracted players. Photograph: BCCI

The Times of India report also mentions that Sanju's absence is under scrutiny, and the selectors expect a valid explanation.

'The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season. Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket,' the source told the newspaper.

The competition for the wicketkeeper slots in India's Champions Trophy squad has intensified. Sanju is up against K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and rising talent Dhruv Jurel.

While Sanju remains in contention, his absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy might tilt the scales in favour of Jurel or Pant.

'In the case of the 'keeper's slot, Rishabh Pant is the first choice by a country mile, but the second 'keeper's slot could be a three-way fight between Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. As of now, it looks like Jurel could win the battle,' stated a PTI report.

Interestingly, Sanju is part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England, beginning January 22 in Kolkata. However, his decision to skip the Vijay Hazare Trophy could cast a shadow over his Champions Trophy selection prospects.

A BCCI official reiterated the importance of domestic cricket, 'The guidelines are clear. Domestic cricket is non-negotiable for selection. Players skipping tournaments without prior approval risk disciplinary action.'